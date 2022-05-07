Driver Identified In Deadly Collision On Interstate 44 Westbound Lanes

Saturday, May 7th 2022, 8:54 am

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the westbound lanes of I-44 at the I-244 split have been reopened following a deadly collision.

Authorities said the collision happened between an SUV and a red Ford Escape SUV just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

Troopers said the driver of the SUV, identified as 23-year-old Heavan McDougal of Sapulpa, died at the scene of the collision. McDougal was pinned for approximately an hour and then rescued by the Sapulpa Fire Department.

The driver and passenger in the semi truck were not injured.

The westbound lanes were closed for more than an hour.

OHP is investigating the cause of the collision.

This is a developing story.