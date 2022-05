Saturday, May 7th 2022, 3:53 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa police arrested a man accused of threatening a city worker with a knife.

Police said James Swatek chased a water meter reader near the TU campus with a knife while threatening to kill him.

Authorities said Swatek then hid from police by kicking in the door of a house that belonged to a relative who is out of town.

Swatek was arrested for assault, violent threats and burglary.