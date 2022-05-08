Tulsa Farmers' Market Hosts 'Second Sunday Arts And Eats Market'

Sunday, May 8th 2022, 6:49 pm

The Tulsa's Farmer's Market opened it's new "Second Sunday Arts and Eats Market" at Whittier Square near Admiral and South Lewis on Sunday.

This market will be held on the second Sunday of each month through November.

Related Story: Grand Opening Arrives For New Market At Tulsa Farmer's Market

Organizers say this market will meet the community demand and vendors who want to extend their local shopping offers to Sunday.

Some customers say they’re glad organizers answered the call on a day like Mother's Day.

"Really to just get a glimpse of all of the great stuff Tulsa has to offer and get some great gifts for my mom since it's Mother's Day," said visitor Rachael Reagan.

The market focuses on local artisans, small creative businesses, special prepared foods, flower growers, and farmers.

Carissa Pankey has been selling her products for 25 years.

She said farmers markets are special because you get to shop while having a sense of community.

"All these people I've gotten to know over the years who now are friends and come over to my house and eat sometimes," Pankey said.

Then, there's first-time vendors like Molly Callahan who recently quit her corporate job to pursue her passion full time.

She says it was a big decision and equally a big risk, but she was up for the challenge.

"I had been a paralegal for 20 years and it was an amazing job," Callahan said. "I had amazing boss. But, the temptation was too great just to see what I can do, see if I can make it."

Customers say it's fitting that the inaugural day fell on Mother's Day because of the amount of love the vendors put into their products.

"It's really unique things that are also made from the heart and that's what I think about when I think about my mom," Reagan said. "I think of her putting everything she has into everything she does and you definitely see that in all of the makers here at the farmers market today."

The market will also accept and match SNAP benefits of up to 20 dollars each market day.