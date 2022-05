Monday, May 9th 2022, 7:16 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa police are investigating a stabbing that took place on Sunday evening.

According to police, it happened near Admiral and Sheridan.

Officers say the victim and suspect are homeless men and the suspect left the area after stabbing the victim.

Police say the victim refused medical treatment.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.