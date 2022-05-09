Oasis Fresh Market Participates In 'Double Up Oklahoma' Program

Monday, May 9th 2022, 7:26 am

A Tulsa grocery store is the first in the city to offer a program to help Tulsans struggling with food insecurity get better access to healthier foods.

Oasis Fresh Market is participating in the "Double Up Oklahoma" program, which matches SNAP dollars spent on fruits and vegetables.

Double Up Oklahoma matches SNAP dollars spent, up to $20 per day.

These dollars can be redeemed only on fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs.

Nine other grocery stores in the state currently participate but Oasis Fresh Market is the first one in the Tulsa area.

Before 2019, this program was only available in Oklahoma farmers markets.

Experts say Oklahoma ranks 49th in the nation when it comes to fruit and vegetable consumption, and this can open the door to health problems down the road.

They say in other grocery stores the Double Up Oklahoma program has resulted in people buying more fresh foods.

SNAP users wanting to participate can enroll in the Oasis Loyalty Program, shop with their SNAP EBT card, and earn DUO bucks that can be redeemed on fresh fruits and vegetables.

Oasis Fresh Market is also the first Black-owned grocery store in the state to participate in the program.