Tulsa's Better Business Bureau Warns Flood Victims Of Potential Scams

Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 6:42 am

The Tulsa Better Business Bureau is warning victims of last week's flooding to be aware of possible scammers. They say natural disasters are hot spots for people posing as contractors.

Bryce Marshall with the Tulsa BBB tells us people need to watch out for four types of scammers.

Someone who just shows up at your door unsolicited offering materials and immediate service. Someone who tells you your house is unsafe and suggests you leave or that they need to do extensive work right at that moment. “Contractors” asking you to pay them in full upfront. Businesses without a local address or phone number.

Marshall said their BBB scam tracker hasn’t shown any of these scams reported so far, but he says that doesn’t mean they aren’t happening.

“They’ll say they can fix things for you, but in reality, they’re just trying to either get personal information from you, they’re trying to get your credit card information, and they can run away with that and really not fix anything, maybe even tear something up in your house,” Marshall said.

He said if you do find yourself in one of those situations, all you have to do is turn them away. Marshall says they also want you to report the scam to their BBB scam tracker so they can look into it and warn others.

To see scams already reported in Green Country, Click Here.