Tulsa's Better Business Bureau Warns Flood Victims Of Potential Scams

The Tulsa Better Business Bureau is warning victims of last week's flooding to be aware of possible scammers. They say natural disasters are hot spots for people posing as contractors.
Bryce Marshall with the Tulsa BBB tells us people need to watch out for four types of scammers.
Marshall said their BBB scam tracker hasn’t shown any of these scams reported so far, but he says that doesn’t mean they aren’t happening.
“They’ll say they can fix things for you, but in reality, they’re just trying to either get personal information from you, they’re trying to get your credit card information, and they can run away with that and really not fix anything, maybe even tear something up in your house,” Marshall said.
He said if you do find yourself in one of those situations, all you have to do is turn them away. Marshall says they also want you to report the scam to their BBB scam tracker so they can look into it and warn others.
