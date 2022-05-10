Bob Dylan Center Opens To The Public In Downtown Tulsa

Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 5:35 pm

By: News On 6

The Bob Dylan Center is officially open for anyone to visit in downtown Tulsa.

The collection houses more than 100,000 items spanning decades. From poetry to music in different languages, the ceremony celebrated art in different forms in honor of Tulsa’s latest attraction. The grand opening of the Bob Dylan Center marks a long-awaited occasion honoring a living legend. In 2016, the George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired the Bob Dylan archives, including hand-written lyrics and photographs.

Visitors are in town from around the country and world, like Henry Hemming from London, England.

"I've been a life-long fan of Dylan, so to come somewhere and see his memorabilia, see elements of his work, really, really excites me,” Hemming said.

This is Hemming's first trip back to America after the pandemic. He's already been to a couple of other cities.

"It's incredible to be here across the pond, but the highlight of my trip is coming here to see the Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa,” Hemming said.

A few women made the trek from Duluth, Minnesota, Dylan's hometown. They are founding board members of the Armory Arts and Music Center, where Dylan saw Buddy Holly perform in the 50s as a teenager.

"They looked at each other and something transpired between them, and Bob has famously said that it was that moment that basically led him to start pursuing the career he did,” said visitor Carolyn Sundquist.

The location holds meaning near the Woody Guthrie Center and the historic Greenwood District.

Guthrie was Dylan's idol and Dylan championed civil rights. The singer-songwriter is known for uniting people across cultures and generations through music. Leaders say now, the hope is to unite people through the Bob Dylan Center.