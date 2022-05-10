Preliminary Hearing Held For 2 Tulsa Police Officers

Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 5:40 pm

Preliminary Hearing Held for Two Tulsa Police Officers Charged with Accessory after the fact

A judge is hearing from witnesses in the case against two Tulsa Police Officers charged with accessory after the fact.

They are accused of helping former officer Latoya Dythe cover up after Dyche's boyfriend's brother borrowed her car and was involved in a gang-related shooting. A judge will decide if there's enough evidence to order Marcus Harper and Ananias Carson to stand trial on the accessory charge.

The hearing wrapped up Tuesday and will continue Wednesday morning.

Six people have testified so far, including Latoya Dythe. She testified she called Harper and Carson to her apartment to ask their advice on what to do. She said she was in a panic at the time.

The hearing is expected to continue Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.