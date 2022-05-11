Bike Club Celebrates End Of Year With Ride From Guthrie Green To Gathering Place

Wednesday, May 11th 2022, 4:51 pm

By: News On 6

Wednesday, hundreds of Tulsa elementary students ended the school year with a 3-mile bike ride from downtown to Gathering Place.

The ride is the end of a program with Bike Club, an organization that provides bikes and equipment for students in the program.

“We’re going to ride all the way to the gathering place. We’re going to eat lunch there, we’re going to play and once we’re done we’re going to come back and have some ice cream," said Emma Buttress.

Hundreds of students spent weeks getting ready for Wednesday's 3.5-mile ride.

“I’ve been riding around my neighborhood trying to practice at home. So I’m kind of intimidated, kind of not," said Zoey Gutierrez. “This is my first time ever doing something like this," said Buttress.

Wednesday's ride was a way for students to celebrate eight months of hard work in Bike Club.

“They teach you. They teach you about bike safety and they also teach you about how to fix your bike and how to check if your bike needs to be fixed and how to check your tires," said Amari Walker.

One group of 5th graders said Bike Club has taught them all about practicing safety while riding.

“Keeping near an adult or someone that is old enough to be an adult. Like a supervisor," said Justin Ramiez.

They said it is also just as important to enjoy the ride.

“It’s a really, really calm thing to do and it’s really, really easy to get your mind off of things while you’re riding the bike," said Walker.