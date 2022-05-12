3 Killed In LeFlore County Crash

Wednesday, May 11th 2022, 9:13 pm

By: News On 6

Three people, including two children, were killed in a car crash in LeFlore County Wednesday evening.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of US-271 and Cut Off Rd, about three miles north of Talihina.

According to the crash report, four people were in the SUV when it crashed.

28-year-old Courtney Upton, a 9-month-old child and a 3-year-old child were killed in the crash.

The other occupant was Medi flighted to St. Francis in Tulsa.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

No seatbelts were in use at the time of the crash.