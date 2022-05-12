Greenwood District Prepares To Host Motorcyclists For Weekend Rally

Wednesday, May 11th 2022, 9:50 pm

Motorcyclists from across the country are coming to Tulsa's historic Greenwood District this weekend.

The bikers will learn about the history of Greenwood while having some fun riding through Tulsa. It's called the Black Wall Street Rally.

Organizers said the bikers are traveling from as far as New York and California to not only learn about the history, but also meet the people of the Greenwood District.

After last year's rally to mark the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, organizers wanted to create an event on a national scale.

“We’re anticipating about 5 to 6 thousand bikers from abroad. That means we’ve 44 states confirmed that will be in attendance here in Tulsa," said Marcus Bowlin.

Organizer Marcus Bowlin said there will be tours of Black Wall Street, concerts, parties and several Black-owned vendors.

“It’s really supporting buy Black, support Black communities, and what greater place than Tulsa’s Black Wall Street?" said Bowlin.

Greenwood Chamber President Freeman Culver said the event keeps Black Wall Street's legacy alive.

“It’s just a beautiful thing to see organizations like this come here and decide to spend all their money here, get hotels here, patronize historic storefronts and businesses here and we look forward for them coming here being an annual rite of passage for all the bikers across the nation," said Culver.

There will also be a motorcycle parade.

“The parade will leave greenwood and go through the North Tulsa community going down pine to Peoria around to 46th street and back to Greenwood," said Bowlin.

Bowlin said everyone should come out and show the visitors Oklahoma hospitality.

“We’re encouraging everyone to come out, give a high five to these many bikers that are in town, make them feel welcome, and celebrate what we believe is the best of Tulsa," said Bowlin.

The rally starts Friday, May 13 at noon and ends Saturday night. A full itinerary can be found by clicking here.