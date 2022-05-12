Man Admits To Shooting Locust Grove Man, Setting Fire To Victim's Body

Thursday, May 12th 2022, 6:12 am

By: News On 6

A Mayes County man has admitted to shooting another man six times in the head before setting fire to the victim's body.

Daren Puffinbarger pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in federal court for Lucas Sanders' death.

Last August, Puffinbarger shot Sanders while he was in bed at his Locust Grove home. Puffinbarger then used a propane torch to set the bed on fire.

The case was tried in federal court since the victim was Native American.

Investigators say Puffinbarger was upset because his girlfriend was going to leave him for Sanders.