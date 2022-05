Thursday, May 12th 2022, 9:03 am

By: News On 6

Watch: Sapulpa Author Clay Fees Discusses His New Book 'The Age Of The Muscle Car'

The dictionary defines a muscle car as any of a group of American-made two-door sports coupes with powerful engines, designed for high-performance driving.

Now a local author is spreading his love of these fast cars with the world in a new book.

Clay Fees, from Sapulpa, is out with a new book titled "The Age of the Muscle Car." Clay joined the News On 6 team on Thursday to discuss his new book.