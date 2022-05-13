David Ware Formally Sentenced To Death For Murder Of Tulsa Police Sergeant

Friday, May 13th 2022, 9:26 am

A judge is following the jury's recommendation and has sentenced David Ware to death for the murder of Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson.

Ware was convicted last month for first degree murder.

Sgt. Johnson's son spoke before the sentencing about how much he will miss his father.





A judge will sentence David Ware for murdering Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and shooting and injuring Officer Aurash Zarkeshan during a traffic stop in June 2020. Jurors recommended Ware be put to death.

The jury deliberated for three hours last month on Ware’s sentence. When they came back with the death sentence, Ware did not show much emotion in the courtroom.

This all stems from a traffic stop on June 29th, 2020. Tulsa Police say Ware refused to get out of his car, even after being tased and pepper-sprayed.

Body camera video from the incident shows officers trying to pull Ware from the vehicle before Ware pulls a gun and shoots both officers. Sergeant Johnson died of his injuries, while

Officer Zarkeshan, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head, spent around four months recovering at an out of state rehab facility before returning to work.

A jury found Ware guilty of first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill along with three other charges. Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler praised the jury’s decision, calling it justice for Johnson’s family, Tulsa Police and the Tulsa community.

If the judge agrees with the jury’s recommendation, Ware will become the 43rd person to sit on Oklahoma’s death row. Court begins at 9 a.m. on Friday morning.