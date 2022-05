Sunday, May 15th 2022, 2:02 pm

By: News On 6

A high school freshman art class at Bartlesville High School is getting recognized for their hard work by having their group painting displayed at the Woolaroc Museum.

The museum said this is part of their partnership with Bartlesville public schools in creating a more engaging art program.

News On 6's Johnny Resendiz had more on the painting and how long it'll be on display Sunday on Six In The Morning.