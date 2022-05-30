Man Accused Of Kidnapping & Assault Arrested By Tulsa Police

Sunday, May 29th 2022, 10:01 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police arrested a man who they said assaulted and kidnapped another man.

Officers said said they received reports of a stolen car and then stopped one at the location.

Officers noticed the passenger who originally called police had dried blood on his face.

The passenger told police that the driver, Elmer Maravilla, had hit him in the face with a gun, pressed it to his neck and asked him where his car was.

Police said the passenger also said Maravilla tied his hands and held him captive in a garage.

Officers also said Maravilla had a handgun in the car and is a convicted felon.

He was arrested on multiple complaints, including kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.