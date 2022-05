Sunday, May 29th 2022, 10:02 pm

By: News On 6

Troopers Arrest Man Who Admitted To Driving On Meth, Marijuana

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers arrested a man who they said admitted to driving while high on meth and marijuana.

Troopers pulled over Timothy Adcock near Admiral and Sheridan for a defective muffler and illegal tag cover on Saturday.

Troopers said they smelled marijuana coming from the car.

When they searched the car, they said a large amount of methamphetamine was found.

They said Adcock admitted to using the meth and marijuana before driving.