Tulsa Area Emergency Management Expresses Concerns Of Keystone Flooding

Tuesday, May 31st 2022, 4:06 pm

Tuesday, Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency said they are closely watching the river and lake levels as more rain is expected this week.

The Army Corps of Engineers is releasing about 41,000 cubic feet of water out of Keystone Lake per second, but the lake level is still 12 feet above normal. Because so much water is being released the Arkansas River is up about four feet.

“We have to bring lake keystone down. Right now it’s in its flood pool, they’ve managed to bring it down about two and a half feet off of its peak and they’re going to continue to draw that down," said Joseph Kralicek.

Kralicek with Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency said Snake Creek near 181st and Garnett is one area that is still recovering from the last round of flooding.

“Floods unfortunately tend to become forgotten disasters. Even though they’re long-term situations that people will be dealing with for years after a flood," said Kralicek.

He said on the flip side, the rain will help those parts of the state that are still in a drought and will help with wildfire season.

“We really needed the rain especially for our neighbors out in Osage county and down in Creek county in order to help alleviate any sort of major wildfire concerns," said Kralicek.

His team is keeping a close watch on the rain this week but said the Corps would need to release more than double what they are already releasing from Keystone Dam before we would see any major flooding.

“I think it’s about a 105,000 cubic feet per second is when we hit the bank full stage in the Arkansas River. So there is still plenty of room in the river for additional rainfall if need be. So at this stage, we’re not really concerned about the Arkansas causing any sort of flooding situations," said Kralicek.



