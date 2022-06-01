Work To Improve Intersection At New Orleans & Elm Begins In Broken Arrow

Wednesday, June 1st 2022, 4:31 pm

By: News On 6

Broken Arrow drivers should be aware of construction that will begin on Friday.

Crews will soon begin closing lanes at the intersection of New Orleans and Elm. Some small businesses in the area are worried that they'll see fewer people with lanes closed and drivers wanting to avoid the area.

“All of the small businesses rely totally on all of the consumers in the area. So I know it’s going to be a headache but we need you just to be patient because we all need to be able to make it through this," said Cindy Cupps.

Cupps owns Summer's Market and just celebrated the one-year anniversary of her store's grand opening at the intersection of Elm and New Orleans. She said the next several months will be challenging for folks in New Orleans Square but still, she's excited about the changes.

“You’re going to see new medians that are going to have landscaping. You’re going to see sidewalks that are either replaced or widened or some combinations of the two. You’re going to see decorative lighting. In a sense you’re just going to create a feel this is a place that you want to come shop and recreate with your family," said Michael Spurgeon.

Spurgeon said there won't be another intersection like this in the city and said the $4.5 million projects is the next step to keep up with the growth in the southern part of Broken Arrow.

﻿"It represents progress. Progress does require some level of inconvenience but you just have to think about when it’s all done how amazing this is going to be for our citizens and those coming to our city," said Spurgeon.

Cupps hopes drivers will still use the intersection and continue shopping locally. Spurgeon said the project should wrap up by Spring 2023.



