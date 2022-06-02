Muskogee Mayor Calls For Congress To Act After Mass Shootings In Tulsa, Taft

Thursday, June 2nd 2022, 2:42 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman held a press conference on Thursday to address the recent mass shootings in Taft and Tulsa.

Coleman appealed to Congress to find solutions that will keep Americans and Oklahomans safe and to re-install confidence in our security.

"The reality of death and violence now plague rural America like never before," said Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. "There is no quick fix for gun violence, otherwise it would have been fixed by now...We sent you to Washington to think on our behalf on problems we don't have the answers to ourselves."

Coleman announced a plan to ask his city manager for the funding necessary to implement active shooter training. He also urged religious leaders to schedule prayer services in the coming days.

"But we believe in Muskogee in the power of prayer in our community," he said.

The Mayor closed by highlighting the power of the community in making change.

"If there is a fight to be had, the fight should be about our community. If there is a squabble, it should be who is doing the most to help," he said. "The true fabric of the community is how closely woven we are in a crisis."