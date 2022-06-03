Tulsa Community Finds Ways To Show Support For Victims Of the Saint Francis Mass Shooting


Friday, June 3rd 2022, 9:48 am
By: News On 6


TULSA, Oklahoma -

Some members of the community are working to find ways to show support to the victims and their families following a deadly mass shooting. on the Saint Francis campus.

Neighbors on 36th Street between Harvard and Yale tied pink and blue ribbons to street signs and utility poles throughout the neighborhood.

Tulsa Area United Way has a space on its website for anyone in the community to leave a note for the Saint Francis employees to read. The notes will be printed out and hand delivered in waves as they are sent in.