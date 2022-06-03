Lifeguard Shortage Forces Tulsa To Modify City Pool Schedule

Friday, June 3rd 2022, 5:28 pm

The City of Tulsa is opening its pools this weekend, but a shortage of lifeguards will mean limited hours.

"It's a national shortage, I mean, everyone is just struggling trying to find labor, but lifeguards in particular," said Tulsa Parks Director, Anna America.

She said the good news is that city pools will be open this weekend, but there's a catch.

"The bad news is we haven't been able to hire as many lifeguards as we had hoped, we are about 10 lifeguards short of being able to have all the pools open on a regular schedule," she said.

They have 14 certified lifeguards but need 25 to be fully staffed. America said that means only two city pools will be open each day, with certain locations across town open different days.

"We want to make sure that we're able to open pools in all parts of the city at least part of the time," America said.

She said ideally, they would have 35 people on staff to run things smoothly.

America said being a lifeguard teaches lifelong skills and helps the community.

Like Hammond, who said he's excited to swim this summer.

"It's fun because it's refreshing because it's really hot outside," Hammond said.

He has convincing advice for anyone thinking about being a lifeguard.

"To become one so they can keep the pool open," he said.

Anna America couldn't agree more.

"Anybody who can come out here and help us get these open so more kids can get served, I mean it really does bring a lot of joy to these kids," America said.

She said pay for lifeguards is $11 an hour and $13 for pool managers.

They are looking for full-time employees, but are willing to work with different schedules.

Here is the latest schedule for Tulsa pools:

· Saturday, June 4 – McClure and Berry Pools*

· Sunday, June 5 – Lacy and Whiteside Pools

· Monday, June 6 – Lacy and Whiteside Pools

· Tuesday, June 7 – McClure and Berry Pools*

· Wednesday, June 8 – Lacy and Whiteside Pools

· Thursday, June 9 – McClure and Berry Pools*

· Friday, June 10 - Lacy and Whiteside Pools