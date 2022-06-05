Guthrie Green Hosts Vegfest To Encourage Healthy Living

Saturday, June 4th 2022, 9:44 pm

Tulsa Vegfest returned to the Arts District to promote the benefits of having a plant-based lifestyle on Saturday.

There were 75 food, health and sustainability-focused vendors, including plant-based food trucks took part in this year's event.

There were also several doctors in attendance who spoke about the benefits of a plant-based diet and how even the slightest change can make a big difference.

According to the CDC, Heart disease was the leading cause of death in Oklahoma in 2020, surpassing cancer and COVID-19.

Organizer Erin Martin said that every meal you eat counts and that the more you take care of your diet, the easier it will be to live a longer life.

"If you have grandkids that you love or friends you love hanging out with or activities you love doing that you want to do for your full life, it is increasingly important for you to use your food as an opportunity to give your body medicine so that your able to do the things you love," Martin said.

New features at the event this year included demonstrations on growing your own micro greens, tips on sustainable living and ways to take care of your health at home.