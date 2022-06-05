Patients Of Saint Francis Shooting Victim Remember Impact On Their Lives

Sunday, June 5th 2022, 6:32 pm

Family and friends are remembering one of the victims murdered in the mass shooting on the Saint Francis campus this week.

One of his patients, Art Jiles, said Dr. Phillips made an impact so great, he said it gave him his life back.

"I lost somebody who let me live again, and I'll never forget that."

Jiles said he went to see Dr. Phillips after dealing with severe back pain.

He said the pain had been going on for as long as he could remember and eventually got so bad he couldn't go a day without feeling intense pain.

"It would stop me in my tracks," Jiles said. "It would drop me to my knees. It was horrible."

Jiles says when he met Dr. Phillips, he was thorough and one of the kindest people he’s ever met.

Now, Jiles has no back pain and says he is forever grateful for Dr. Phillips' work.

He said he was shocked and heartbroken to hear the person who changed his life, wasn’t here anymore.

“I said 'Oh no...this can't be'," Jiles said. "This is not the way things are supposed to happen.”

Linda Brewer was also a patient of Dr. Phillips and says she’s sad that no one else will be able to experience the care Dr. Phillips provided.

"There's so many people out there and I think it meant so much to him to help people," Brewer said. "There's so many out there that he could have helped that won't ever get to see him."

Jiles and Brewer say they feel extremely honored to have met such a caring man who was taken too soon.

"How do you replace somebody like that...you can't," Jiles said. "We lost a jewel...a real jewel."

