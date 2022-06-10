Oklahoma Senatorial Candidates Discuss The Minimum Wage

Thursday, June 9th 2022, 8:40 pm

By: News On 6

Republican U.S. Senatorial candidates discussed their stances on Oklahoma's minimum wage.

"Raising the minimum wage is an absolute mistake. I'm a free market guy and the market should decide wages. In fact, what we don't need is a federal system that's deciding how much a business should pay.." said T.W. Shannon.

"Constitutionally, the federal government has no authority to be involved in minimum wage at all. So no, I do not support minimum wage increases," Dahm said.

"(I'm) against the minimum wage increases. To grow an economy, what's important is getting our tax code under control. There's too much corporate welfare," Pruitt said.

"One of the worst things in America right now, is that we're paying people not to work. One of my number one priorities is going to be comprehensive welfare reform," Holland said.