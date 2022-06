Thursday, June 16th 2022, 5:34 am

By: News On 6

A trailer was stolen from a Rogers County yard and it was all caught on camera.

Rogers County Rural Water District 8 shared surveillance video of two men on a UTV who were caught on camera pulling into the lot off Highway 88, southeast of Claremore on Wednesday.

The men cut the lock, hooked up the 12-foot trailer to the UTV and drove off.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals is asked to call the Rogers County Sheriff's Office at (918)-342-9700.