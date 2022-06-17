Juneteenth Celebrations Continue In Tulsa's Greenwood District

Friday, June 17th 2022, 5:31 pm

Tulsa's Juneteenth Festival continues Friday night, with events planned through Saturday.

Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in America on June 19, 1865.

From live music to vendors to all types of food, Juneteenth is set to bring fun for every age, and promotes economic growth in Greenwood.

The stage is set for a night of music on Greenwood Avenue, as food trucks and vendors set up their booths for a hot day of celebration.

“Yesterday night was a good turnout, people came out, buying food, music was playing -- it was good.”

Andrew Fallah is a hit with the kids thanks to his ice cream truck. "I have the face popsicles, sundaes, and in here I have drinks ice cold drinks," Fallah said.

Fallah was at Thursday night’s block party and hopes to see another big turnout Friday and Saturday.

He said Juneteenth is incredibly important to him because it marks a key part of history.

“I try to forget some of the stuff that happened before, and unite the community together," said Fallah.

There will be live music, and more than 15 food trucks and 35 Black vendors selling merchandise or promoting their business.

“We want to make sure we give back," said Rondale Wilson. Rondale Wilson is recruiting students for the Tulsa Job Corps Center.

The center gives students ages 16 to 24 a chance to get their GED or trade skills, along with a place to live, transportation and a bank account— free for students thanks to federal funding.

"We offer culinary, carpentry, security, and pharm tech and CNA," said Wilson.

He said he’s proud that the Juneteenth festival celebrates entrepreneurs and hopes to see that growth continue.

"It's a way to give back for our ancestors. Why not pay it forward?" he said.

Juneteenth continues Friday night and festivities start again Saturday, including a sunrise run and lots of activities for kids.

