Woman's Body Found In Arkansas River Near Coweta, Authorities Investigating

Friday, June 17th 2022, 9:49 pm

Investigators are working to identify a woman's body found just south of Coweta on Friday afternoon.

Wagoner County Sheriff's Deputies confirmed it found the body on one of the sand banks in the Arkansas River.

Wagoner County Sheriff's Deputies and Emergency management crews were the first on the scene.

The call came in at 12:40 p.m., and less than an hour later the Oklahoma Highway Patrol received the call to help.

“They took that airboat as far as they could and then they actually got out on foot and made the recovery on foot," Foster said.

Trooper Eric Foster said they found the woman's body in shallow water, on one of the sand banks.

Early estimates suggested the woman had been there for a while.

Foster said with the hot weather and exposure to moving water, it is hard to tell.

The woman had no ID on her and no way of confirming who she was.

So far investigators haven't found any clear cause of death. However, Foster said once the medical examiner's report is done, the investigation will continue.

"Right now, we have to wait for that medical examiner’s report before we can go further with that," Foster said.

After the medical examiner is finished with the report, the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office and Highway Patrol will continue their joint investigation.