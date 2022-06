Saturday, June 18th 2022, 10:10 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa police are investigating after they say a man was shot in the leg Saturday night near Pine and MLK.

Officers say witnesses told them the victim was in the front yard of a home when he was hit.

They also say there were several vehicles involved.

Police say the gunfire could have stemmed from an argument that happened in another part of the city.

The victim is expected to be okay.

No names have been released.