Sunday, June 19th 2022, 10:36 am

By: News On 6

Taft Street Renamed To Honor First African American Woman Elected Mayor In US

A street in Taft, Oklahoma has officially been renamed after the first African American woman elected mayor in the U.S.

In February, the Taft Board of Trustees voted to rename part of Pine Street to Lelia Foley-Davis Avenue.

Yesterday, the Muskogee County Sheriff's office unveiled the street's new sign.