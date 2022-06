Sunday, June 19th 2022, 11:01 am

By: CBS News

Paris Hosts Second Stop Of 2022 Cliff Diving World Series

The second stop of the 2022 Cliff Diving World Series wrapped up yesterday in Paris.

In the men’s competition, Romania's Catalin Preda posted the highest-ever total event score with the day’s final dive.

On the women’s side, five-time champion Rhiannan Iffland took home another win.

The third of eight stops in the season heads to Copenhagen on July 16.