Sunday, June 19th 2022, 7:55 pm

By: News On 6

Multi Car Crash Causes BAckup AT 11th And Highway 169

Traffic back up at 11th and Highway 169 Sunday afternoon after several cars crashed into each other.

Cars were seen scattered across the road around 1:30 p.m.

Some were towed while others were cleared off to the side.

The Tulsa Fire Department said only one person had minor injuries.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash.