Tuesday, June 21st 2022, 5:07 pm

By: News On 6

The public oversight committee for the 1921 Mass Graves Investigation is meeting to discuss the next steps in the investigation on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced plans to set aside $1 million of the city's budget for the investigation.

Archaeologists plan to go back to Oaklawn to do more excavation work, but there's no timeline on when that'll happen.

That meeting starts at 5 p.m.