Tulsa Police: Chase Ends In Crash Near 11th, College

Thursday, June 23rd 2022, 8:45 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa police were called to the scene after a chase ended in a crash near 11th and Harvard on Thursday morning.

According to police, the vehicle was stolen out of Cherokee County and the owner, who was tracking the vehicle, alerted police that it was in the area of 11th and Harvard.

Police say officers got behind the vehicle and the suspect immediately led them on a chase.

The suspect eventually crashed into a tree near 11th and College and led police on a brief foot chase before being apprehended. Police say they also recovered some guns from the truck.

According to police, the suspect was uncooperative and was taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for injuries sustained in the crash before he is booked into jail.





