Friday, June 24th 2022, 4:49 pm

By: News On 6

Work is underway to help feed people in need across Green Country and provide blood donations statewide.

The United Way's big Day of Caring is held in the Fall every year. This event is designed for the community to donate food and blood to help people in need.

News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live at the Tulsa Area United Way with the details on this year's Food and Blood Drive.