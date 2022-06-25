Miami Man Sentenced In Federal Court After Paralyzing Classmate

Saturday, June 25th 2022, 6:59 pm

By: News On 6

A U.S. District judge sentenced a Miami man to more than four years in prison for paralyzing a classmate.

In 2017, 23-year-old Jace Williams went to watch a fight with classmates.

Witnesses said while they were waiting for the fight to begin, Williams attacked the victim from behind, lifting and slamming him head first onto the ground.

Williams was mad because he believed the victim ruined his chance to have sex with two women.

Prosecutors said the attack paralyzed the victim from the neck donw.

In February, Williams was found guilty of maiming and assault.