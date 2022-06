Sunday, June 26th 2022, 9:07 am

Tulsa Pride Festival Wraps Up With Picnic At Guthrie Green

The Tulsa Pride Festival wraps up its final day after a weekend filled with fun runs, live performances and one of the largest pride parades in Tulsa.

On Sunday, there will be a picnic at noon at the Guthrie Green.