Tulsa Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Firing Shots At Tulsa Home

Monday, June 27th 2022, 5:40 am

By: News On 6

A woman is in custody after Tulsa Police say she allegedly fired gunshots at a man's house over the weekend.

Officers say Amy Ballenger drove by the victim's home near Admiral and North Sheridan on Saturday and fired two shots from her Jeep.

According to police, a man and a woman were outside at the time. They say the shots hit the suspect's van and house.

Police say Ballenger then turned around and fired two more shots at them.

According to police, nobody was injured in the shooting.

Ballenger was arrested for shooting with intent to kill and transported to the Rogers County Jail.

Authorities say the case will be handled by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service since Ballenger is Native American.





