Monday, June 27th 2022, 5:53 am

By: News On 6

2 Recovering From Smoke Inhalation After Fire Breaks Out At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Two people are recovering from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at an apartment over the weekend.

The blaze broke out at the Cedar Lane Apartments near 21st and South Sheridan on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters say the fire was cooking-related and was contained to just one unit.

The two people living in the apartment will now have to find somewhere else to stay, according to officials.