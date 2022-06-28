City Of Tulsa To Unveil Plan For Kirkpatrick Heights Development

Monday, June 27th 2022, 8:33 pm

By: News On 6

The City of Tulsa plans to reveal the first draft of a new master plan for Kirkpatrick Heights Tuesday evening, including the first renderings of proposed projects.

The draft will outline community desires, with proposed locations for development of commercial and residential buildings, and according to Jonathan Butler, the Senior Vice President of Partner Tulsa.

“If you take all the things people said they want on a site, those things have been put into the renderings and this is the first time people will be able to see those renderings” said Butler.

The City owns three parcels, totaling 56 acres, just North of downtown, on both sides of the OSU campus.

The city, with consultants working on the plans, have held community meetings to guide the draft. The meeting Tuesday, at the OSU-Tulsa campus auditorium at 6 pm, will be the final chance for public input on the project, before the final master plan is created.

It would then go through multiple levels of review at City Hall.

Butler said one of the first sites likely to be reworked is the land North of Vernon AME Church, where a festival park is being considered. “You've got a site where the Juneteenth events take place, that we want to formalize into an area like an amphitheater, so people can take advantage of what they know and love, but formalize it in a way that makes it look much more like a public park.”

The City of Tulsa has designated money for the planning process, and some infrastructure improvements, but Butler said at this point, there’s still much to consider about how the now publicly owned land would be divided and sold for development, while some is retained for purely public use.