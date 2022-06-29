Sand Springs Voters Pass 4 Bond Proposals On Tuesday

Wednesday, June 29th 2022, 5:59 pm

By: News On 6

Voters in Sand Springs approved $15 million worth of bond proposals that will update streets and parks, help beautify downtown and rebuild the animal shelter.

Page Park will get a major overhaul, including a splashpad, restrooms, and more trees. Parks Director Jeff Edwards was pleased with the outcome of the vote.

“I’m so happy for the community, it’s very well deserved” he said. The funding will expand paved parking at the Case Community Park and add a dog park nearby.

Edwards believes voters keep supporting parks because of the projects they've seen completed.

“We spend the money how we say we're going to spend it, we do exactly what we said we're going to do and there's no funny business.”

At the center of downtown, street and sidewalk improvements will rebuild areas in decline to more closely match rebuilt areas near the “Triangle” in front of the Sand Springs Museum, which will also get an interior renovation.

Broadway Barber Shop owner Matthew Mitchell says the upgrades are needed.

"Lighting, sidewalks, that would be a huge improvement that's well overdue. It's just good to see the town doing that and moving forward that way."

Edwards praised voters for the willingness to continue investing in the community. “When you do something like this and go ask citizens what they want to see, what kind of tax dollars you want to see invested, it's really great to get citizen buy in.”

The city estimates the property tax increase will amount to $3 a month on a $100,000 home.