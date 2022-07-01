City Of Sapulpa Hosting Drone Show For Fourth Of July

Friday, July 1st 2022, 2:00 pm

Instead of massive booms, and flashy, glowing streaks of fire, the city of Sapulpa will light up in a different way this fourth of July weekend.

"This year's going to be one of a kind, it’s definitely unique," said Tiffany Barnett, of Paragon Industries.

Hundreds of drones will light up and fly around to the sounds of patriotic music Saturday night. The special show is being sponsored by Paragon Industries in Sapulpa, which is taking over the annual event.

"We came across it first in south Florida in the keys, that's where we saw it happening and it was amazing, and they thought, we have to get it here," said Barnett.

Paragon's Tiffany Barnett says the show is great for kids and pets who may get scared of loud noises. 300 different drones use programmed flight paths on a storyboard to light up the sky. For 12 minutes, people across Sapulpa will stop to watch.

"If there's a clear day you can see it from like 2 miles away if you got a good shot, so there are other places in Sapulpa you will be able to see it," said Barnett.

Drone shows are becoming increasingly popular across the country since they're safer and cleaner. Sky Elements is the Dallas-based drone company putting on the show.

"Drone shows don't have the noise element that fireworks do, they don't have the trash element and they don't have the fire danger either," said Preston Ward, Sky Elements’ General Counsel & Chief Pilot.

And it's a buzz, now coming to Green Country, for a different way to celebrate America this weekend. It is all happening Saturday at Deluxe Properties Food Truck Park. Food trucks will start serving at around 7.

The show starts at 9:45 or when it gets dark enough.