Boy Scout Troop Devastated After Equipment Trailer Stolen

Friday, July 1st 2022, 5:22 pm

A Glenpool Boy Scout Troop is out $5,000 after someone stole their trailer filled with equipment.

"It's probably the most unscout like thing that can ever happen, is to be robbed," said Scout Master Bob Lund.

Troop 188 stores the trailer at the Living Water United Methodist Church in Glenpool. When their Scout Master when to mow the lawn at the church Monday, he noticed the trailer was missing.

"Somebody had broken the hitch lock and the pieces were laying on the ground in front, so that's what we found," Lund said.

He said the trailer was filled with all sorts of gear and things they need, like sleeping bags and tents, and cooking supplies for weekend camping and summer camp.

"We're a small troop, so it's taken us years to accumulate the equipment we use on a weekly and monthly basis, and it's just going to be hard to replace," he said.

He said the boys are devastated.

Since the trailer is painted with red flames and the troops logo, he's hoping someone will spot it.

Lund said the trailer was donated years ago, and the boys don't deserve this.

"A lot of these boys they work hard on earning their merit badges and working on their rank advancements and doing all of the right things, and to have something like this just taken from them is very discouraging," he said.

Now, they are just focusing on getting replacement gear to use for the troop, and praying the trailer is found.

"It's huge, it's devastatingly huge, it's going to take years to recover from this," Lund said.

If you have any information on the trailer, call Crimestoppers at 918-596-COPS.