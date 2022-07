Saturday, July 2nd 2022, 9:43 pm

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Zoo has some new babies to show off.

The six new "pups" who just joined the zoo's Life in the Desert exhibit are actually naked mole rats.

Naked mole rats are "eusocial", which means only one female in the colony will have babies and the others will help take care of the pups.

When first born, these little babies are about the size of a jelly bean!