Sunday, July 3rd 2022, 7:08 pm

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a Bixby teenager died after a crash in Mayes County.

The OHP said it happened Saturday evening when the teenager was driving east on Highway 412 near Chouteau.

Troopers said the car went down an embankment, then hit a bridge pillar.

Troopers found the 17-year-old driver pinned in the car and she died at the scene.

The OHP is still investigating the cause of this crash.