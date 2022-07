Sunday, July 3rd 2022, 9:48 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa firefighters are reminding everyone to stay safe during the hot weather after putting out an apartment fire on Sunday.

The Tulsa Fire Department said crews responded to a fire that had spread to the roof of a two-story apartment Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters said they put the fire out, then ran a search and rescue.

Tulsa Fire said there were no serious injuries to the homeowner or firefighters.