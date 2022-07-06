Tulsa Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Vehicular Manslaughter In California

Wednesday, July 6th 2022, 6:08 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police have arrested a woman accused of killing someone in California.

Police say officers familiar with a homeless camp near 71st and Riverside saw a new tent pop up last week. They met Sasha Gardner who they say had just arrived in Tulsa.

After officers searched her name, they found a warrant out for her arrest for vehicular manslaughter from Ventura County, California.

Gardner was taken into custody and is being held at the Tulsa County Jail.

Police say she will be sent back to California to face charges.



