Wednesday, July 6th 2022, 6:15 am

By: News On 6

Heat Advisory In Effect As Temperatures Are Expected To Climb Above 100

A Heat Advisory remains in effect as temperatures are expected to climb above triple digits again on Wednesday.

The Tulsa Fire Department is anticipating an increase in heat-related calls this week.

EMSA recommends staying inside somewhere cool and not limiting your air conditioning.

Officials say everyone should wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing and to take plenty of breaks in the shade.

Hydrating before going outside is also important. Experts say that means drinking plenty of water several hours before spending long periods of time outside.

"If you have to work outside, which a lot of people do, it's important that you take breaks when you can, try to take them in the shade, hydrate why you're doing that, just do what you can to be safe and if you're working in like a team or group, it's a good idea to keep an eye out for each other," said Andy Little from the Tulsa Fire Department.

There are three cooling stations in Tulsa County. John 3:16 Mission and Salvation Army's Center of Hope in Downtown Tulsa. The Emergency Shelter at South 25th West Avenue and Charles Page Boulevard is also open.