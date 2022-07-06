46th Annual International Choreographed Ballroom Dance Association Convention Kicks Off In Tulsa

Wednesday, July 6th 2022, 5:36 pm

By: News On 6

The Annual International Choreographed Ballroom Dance Association Convention is happening in Tulsa this week.

This is the 46th year for the event and this year, it's bringing something good to Green Country.

Hundreds of people from all over the country are at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel and Convention Center for the occasion.

Organizers said it's not a competition, it's just about having fun and bringing people together.

"We're not competitive, we help each other,” said dancer Esther Fabian.

Esther and her husband Joe Fabian are in town from Plant City, Florida.

The couple started dancing in the 90s, and at 86 and 92 years old, they're still moving to the beat.

"We've met such nice people. It's great exercise, works your brain and wonderful music,” Esther said.

The convention consists of daily clinics to learn steps of all different types of choreographed ballroom dancing.

Linda Robinson is the president of the organization and Tulsa Convention Chair.

"We do all kinds of rhythms from reggaes to salsas to cha-cha's to rumbas to waltzes to Vietnamese waltz, tangos, Argentine tangos. So, we do all those rhythms, so it's lots of fun,” Robinson said.

These events happen in different cities each year, and this is the second time it's been in Oklahoma.

Robinson said more than 300 people are dancing this week.

"You get to be friends with people that you would not necessarily meet anywhere else,” Robinson said.

She said it's a way to stay active, it's a social outlet, but of course, it's mainly for the love of dance.