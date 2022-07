Thursday, July 7th 2022, 8:06 am

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Performing Arts Center is relaunching an initiative to make the arts more accessible across Tulsa.

After being put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the PAC is relaunching its "Orbit" initiative under a new name called "Orbit Arts."

News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Thursday with details on the initiative.